FSIB invites applications for Canara Bank MD & CEO after policy revamp

Just a week after notifying the entry of private sector professionals for public sector Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) positions, the Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) on Thursday re-invited applications for the post of Canara Bank.
Private sector entry introduced for PSU bank leadership roles
On October 9, in a major overhaul of the way leadership is chosen in India’s public financial institutions, the government for the first time opened up one MD position in the State Bank of India (SBI) and other public sector banks for private sector bankers and empowered