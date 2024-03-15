Future Gaming and Hotel: The story of the largest electoral bond donor

Future Gaming and Hotel Services, a little-known Coimbatore-based company, has emerged as the biggest buyer of electoral bonds. The $2 billion gaming company purchased electoral bonds worth Rs 1,368 crore between April 2019 and January 2024, according to data shared by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on the orders of the Supreme Court.

While the names of Future Gaming, earlier known as Martin Lottery Agencies, and its founder Santiago Martin came as a surprise to many on Thursday, they are no strangers to controversies. Their story is nothing short of a Bollywood movie. A tumultuous tale of the meteoric rise