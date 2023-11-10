Future Retail's resolution professional files for bankruptcy before NCLT

Future Retail’s Resolution Professional (RP) has filed for the initiation of liquidation before the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), it said in a stock exchange filing on Friday.

The company also noted in the filing that the resolution plan submitted by Space Mantra has not been approved by the Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Future Retail.

The highest bid then was from Space Mantra, and the other five companies that have placed their bids include Pinnacle Air, Palgun Tech LLC, Lehar Solutions, Goodwill Furniture and Sarvabhishta E-waste Management.