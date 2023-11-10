Sensex (0.11%)
Future Retail's resolution professional files for bankruptcy before NCLT

The Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) was initiated against Future Retail by its lender Bank of India (BOI) following loan defaults

Future Retail
Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 7:30 PM IST
Future Retail’s Resolution Professional (RP) has filed for the initiation of liquidation before the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), it said in a stock exchange filing on Friday. 

The company also noted in the filing that the resolution plan submitted by Space Mantra has not been approved by the Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Future Retail.   

The highest bid then was from Space Mantra, and the other five companies that have placed their bids include Pinnacle Air, Palgun Tech LLC, Lehar Solutions, Goodwill Furniture and Sarvabhishta E-waste Management. 

Topics : Future Retail IBC rules Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code IBC resolution

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 7:30 PM IST

