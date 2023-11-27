FY24 earnings makeover: IndianOil to MRF, companies rewrite profit playbook

The headline for corporate profit growth has been very encouraging in the July-September quarter (Q2) of 2023-24 (FY24), with the combined net profit of listed companies up by 38 per cent year-on-year. However, the earnings distribution has been very lopsided, with most of the growth coming from public-sector oil-marketing companies (OMCs), banks, non-bank lenders, automobile (auto) companies, and cement producers.



By comparison, companies from information technology services, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), retail, and consumer durables were disappointed, experiencing a sharp slowdown in net sales growth and a relatively muted increase in reported net profit.



FMCG and consumer durables companies also reported margin expansion in Q2FY24, but their overall gains were muted compared to OMCs, auto, and cement manufacturers.