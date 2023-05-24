While Q4 is the strongest quarter seasonally, April and the initial part of May have seen a further improveme

On a sequential basis, revenues were up 2 per cent on the back of higher growth in the express parcel segment and part truck load (PTL) business. While the express parcel delivery (EPD) segment volumes were up 6 per cent at 180 million, realisations per shipment fell by Rs 5.2 resulting in the revenue decline. The part truck load (PTL) business, however, posted a strong show with tonnage improving 23 per cent sequentially which helped the segment revenues improve by 19 per cent.