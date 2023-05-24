close

Gains in Delhivery dependent on a sustained improvement in margins

Increasing volumes while cutting costs would be a major challenge

Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
Delhivery
Delhivery

3 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 11:20 AM IST
Logistics services provider Delhivery posted a mixed set of results in the March quarter (Q4FY23). While its operating profit was marginally in the green, its net losses widened compared to the year ago quarter. Overall revenues, which were in line with estimates, fell 10 per cent year-on-year (YoY), dragged down by a sharp fall in business-to-business revenues.
On a sequential basis, revenues were up 2 per cent on the back of higher growth in the express parcel segment and part truck load (PTL) business. While the express parcel delivery (EPD) segment volumes were up 6 per cent at 180 million, realisations per shipment fell by Rs 5.2 resulting in the revenue decline. The part truck load (PTL) business, however, posted a strong show with tonnage improving 23 per cent sequentially which helped the segment revenues improve by 19 per cent.
While Q4 is the strongest quarter seasonally, April and the initial part of May have seen a further improveme
Topics : Delhivery Logistics industry logistics sector Q4 Results

First Published: May 24 2023 | 11:20 AM IST

