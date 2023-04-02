close

FY24 procurement target through GeM likely to set at Rs 2.5 trillion

Artificial Intelligence will come onboard from FY24

Nikesh Singh
Last Updated : Apr 02 2023 | 9:06 PM IST
The Centre is eyeing Rs 2.5 trillion worth of procurement through its government e-marketplace (GeM) portal in the ongoing financial year, a 25% jump from the Rs 2 trillion mark attained in financial year 2023.
First Published: Apr 02 2023 | 7:13 PM IST

