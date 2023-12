Google made headlines on December 6 as it launched Gemini, touted as its most powerful artificial intelligence (AI) model, trained to behave in human-like ways.

Competing with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, the race for AI supremacy is clearly set to get fiercer.

Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai first teased Gemini at the I/O developer conference in May and called it a huge leap forward in an AI model that will ultimately touch and impact all of Google’s products.