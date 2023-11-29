GenAI can transform industries, only if applied responsibly: Rishad Premji

The information-technology (IT) industry is on the brink of a disruptive change and an opportunity, said Rishad Premji, chairman, Wipro.

He said the industry had the youngest and largest workforce in the world, a proven business model, and a global reputation.

Now, according to Premji, the industry is at the upturn of a long-term technology investment cycle, driven by advancements in new technologies like artificial intelligence, particularly generative AI, the fifth-generation mobile network (5G), industry cloud platforms, and sustainable technology.