GenAI will be a significant revenue source for us, says Sridhar Mantha

Last year, IT service management company Happiest Minds Technologies, carved out a business unit dedicated to generative AI (GenAI) to mine new accounts and expand its services in this domain. From a team of less than 100, it plans to expand the unit with a team of about 300 GenAI experts this year. SRIDHAR MANTHA, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Generative AI Business Unit (GBS), in an interview with Ayushman Baruah in Bengaluru, talks about the company’s strategy to win in this space. Edited excerpts:

What are your plans to expand the GenAI global business unit?



We have