Glenmark's research arm will be self-funded soon, says Glenn Saldanha

Pharma major Glenmark’s innovation and research arm will soon be self-funded, as the Mumbai-headquartered company is looking to out-license one of its key cancer assets (ISB-2001) within the next few months.

The company’s Chairman and Managing Director Glenn Saldanha told Business Standard that post the deal, Glenmark would not need to fund its innovation arm Ichnos Glenmark Innovation (IGI) anymore.

“Very clearly we are hoping to conclude something in this year and post that, IGI will be self-funded and adequately funded to support its research and development (R&D) activities going forward,” Saldanha said.

