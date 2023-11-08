Global demand headwinds could weigh on Bharat Forge, says analysts

While Bharat Forge’s September quarter performance was broadly in line with Street estimates and defence orders are ramping up, the muted outlook for its global business has led some brokerages to take a cautious stance on the company. Analysts have cut the company’s earnings per share estimates to factor in the slow recovery of its overseas subsidiaries. Valuations too, are trading at long-term averages which could limit upsides.
Revenue performance for standalone operations was robust with a growth of 21 per cent. This was led by a 19-quarter high volume at 70,316 tonnes and was up 15 per cent over the year-ago quarter. Realisations too, saw an uptick of 5 per cent to Rs 3.2 lakh on the