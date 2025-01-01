Global headwinds, tech trends highlighted in CEOs' messages to teams

Global headwinds, uncertainties in a “shifting world” where interdependencies shape economies, was a key theme in the letters India Inc captains wrote to their employees just before stepping into 2025.

N Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons, in fact, started his letter describing 2024 as “another unpredictable year”. In his opening remarks, Chandrasekaran said: “Globally, 2024 was defined by geopolitical instability and a slight brightening of the macro-economic outlook.” He underlined military conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan, and exacerbating humanitarian crises in Europe, West Asia, and Africa, as well as the citizen-led movements in Bangladesh and South Korea. “Tariffs are once