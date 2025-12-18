GlobalLogic sees higher conversion rate of AI PoCs to deployment

Even as doubts are raised about the ability of artificial intelligence to create value for organisations, digital engineering-focused firm GlobalLogic is seeing a materially higher conversion of AI proof-of-concepts (PoCs) into full-scale deployments than what global surveys suggest. The company has seen 40–50 per cent of its AI pilots moving into production, as enterprises increasingly focus on agentic and physical AI to drive measurable business outcomes.

“In our case, the success rate is much higher than what some of the broader industry reports indicate,” said Ethan Matyas, senior vice president and global head of delivery at GlobalLogic, in an interaction