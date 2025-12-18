Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 05:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / GlobalLogic sees higher conversion rate of AI PoCs to deployment

GlobalLogic sees higher conversion rate of AI PoCs to deployment

GlobalLogic says 40-50% of its AI pilots move to production, far above global averages, as enterprises focus on agentic and physical AI for real business gains

(L-R) Ethan Matyas, senior vice president and global head of delivery at GlobalLogic; Piyush Jha, managing director for India and head of GCC business at GlobalLogic
premium

(L-R) Ethan Matyas, senior vice president and global head of delivery at GlobalLogic; Piyush Jha, managing director for India and head of GCC business at GlobalLogic

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 5:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Even as doubts are raised about the ability of artificial intelligence to create value for organisations, digital engineering-focused firm GlobalLogic is seeing a materially higher conversion of AI proof-of-concepts (PoCs) into full-scale deployments than what global surveys suggest. The company has seen 40–50 per cent of its AI pilots moving into production, as enterprises increasingly focus on agentic and physical AI to drive measurable business outcomes.
 
“In our case, the success rate is much higher than what some of the broader industry reports indicate,” said Ethan Matyas, senior vice president and global head of delivery at GlobalLogic, in an interaction
Topics : Artificial intelligence GlobalLogic AI technology
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon