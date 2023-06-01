close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Google's shareholders seek assessment of plans to expand cloud regions

A cloud zone refers to a deployment area for Google Cloud resources within a region

Sourabh Lele New Delhi
Google, alphabet
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 10:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A group of Google parent Alphabet’s shareholders has listed India as a country of “significant human rights concern”, asking for an assessment of the company’s plans to expand data-centre operations due to frequent internet shutdowns and user data requests from the government.
The shareholders have proposed the board of directors commission a report to assess the siting (choosing the location of data centres) of Google Cloud Data Centers in such “human rights hotspots”, which include Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Qatar, and India. It has also sought the company’s strategies for mitigating the related impacts in the report. The proposal has been put forward to seek all shareholders’ votes in the company’s upcoming annual general meeting (AGM), scheduled for June 2.
According to the proxy statement for the AGM, global advocacy group SumOfUs (now renamed Ekō), on behalf of Mari Mennel-Bell, as a lead fi
Or

Also Read

Pixel 7a review: Google's entry-level phone is mixed bag of hits and misses

Google Bard: What we know so far about generative AI chatbot in the works

Google's move to make app makers use its new billing system faces backlash

AI-generated image: This Google Search tool helps detect synthetic photos

Data-giant Google's revenues from APAC growing faster than elsewhere

Adani terminates deal to acquire Macquarie's toll road portfolio in AP, Guj

Adani Enterprises scraps deal to buy Rs 3K-crore Macquarie road projects

Edtech major Byju's lenders discard talks to restructure $1.2-billion loan

Avataar Holdings sells 5% stake in RateGain Travel for Rs 206 crore

AstraZeneca receives CDSCO's approval for cancer drug Tremelimumab

Topics : Google Google India

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 10:44 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Adani Enterprises scraps deal to buy Rs 3K-crore Macquarie road projects

Adani
2 min read

Edtech major Byju's lenders discard talks to restructure $1.2-billion loan

Byju's
5 min read

Avataar Holdings sells 5% stake in RateGain Travel for Rs 206 crore

stake, share, investment, equity, shareholder, promoter, banks, disinvestment, markets, returns, stocks,diversification
1 min read

Meesho aims to achieve profitability in FY24, looks to grow revenue

Meesho app
3 min read

AstraZeneca receives CDSCO's approval for cancer drug Tremelimumab

Pharma, medicine, pharmaceutics
1 min read

Most Popular

Edtech major Byju's lenders scrap talks to restructure a $1.2 bn loan

Byju’s Co-founders Byju Raveendran
2 min read

Apple supplier Foxconn to make iPhones in Karnataka by April 2024

Foxconn Technology Group
1 min read

Monthly sales of Rs 25 cr each! Apple's India stores hit it out of the park

Apple BKC store
3 min read

Coal India offer for sale: Institutional part subscribed 1.6 times

Coal India
2 min read

FAME II subsidy impact: TVS revises IQube prices by Rs 17,000-20,000

charging, EV, Electric vehicle
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon