Google's shareholders seek assessment of plans to expand cloud regions

According to the proxy statement for the AGM, global advocacy group SumOfUs (now renamed Ekō), on behalf of Mari Mennel-Bell, as a lead fi

The shareholders have proposed the board of directors commission a report to assess the siting (choosing the location of data centres) of Google Cloud Data Centers in such “human rights hotspots”, which include Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Qatar, and India. It has also sought the company’s strategies for mitigating the related impacts in the report. The proposal has been put forward to seek all shareholders’ votes in the company’s upcoming annual general meeting (AGM), scheduled for June 2.