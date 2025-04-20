Govt considers SFIO action against Gensol Engineering and promoters

The government is considering initiating a probe by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) against Gensol Engineering and its promoters, according to sources familiar with the matter.

“It is under consideration at this stage. A final decision will be taken soon,” a government official said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is conducting due diligence in the alleged fund diversion case involving Gensol Engineering, through the offices of the Director General (DG) and the Registrar of Companies (RoC), a senior government official told Business Standard.

“We are a regulatory ministry and are currently examining the matter. The MCA will