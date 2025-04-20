Sunday, April 20, 2025 | 11:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Govt considers SFIO action against Gensol Engineering and promoters

Govt considers SFIO action against Gensol Engineering and promoters

Experts opine that regulators and policy action need to evolve due to the social media impact and the financial influencers getting paid for endorsements

Gensol Engineering
Company law experts said this development should reignite the debate on introducing mandatory board evaluation and performance assessment as a compliance check for high-risk ventures | Image: X@GensolGroup

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2025 | 11:37 PM IST

The government is considering initiating a probe by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) against Gensol Engineering and its promoters, according to sources familiar with the matter.
 
“It is under consideration at this stage. A final decision will be taken soon,” a government official said.
 
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is conducting due diligence in the alleged fund diversion case involving Gensol Engineering, through the offices of the Director General (DG) and the Registrar of Companies (RoC), a senior government official told Business Standard.
 
“We are a regulatory ministry and are currently examining the matter. The MCA will
Topics : Gensol group frauds brand promotion

