close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Govt likely to ask Apple CEO Tim Cook to make more iPhones in India

The official said Apple is already planning to assemble iPods in the country with Foxconn

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
Tim Cook
Premium

Tim Cook (Photo: Bloomberg)

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 10:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In the run-up to Apple CEO Tim Cook’s visit to India, government officials are finalising the talk points with the Cupertino-headquartered tech major. Officials said that the government would like Apple to “deepen” the company’s engagement in the manufacturing and assembly of iPhones in the country and not limit itself only to the minimum commitments made under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for mobile devices. The conversations between the two sides are likely to focus on that.  
This would generate additional jobs and the scale would help the country build a strong supply chain which can be integrated with the global supply chain, an official pointed out. 
Cook, who is coming to India next week in his private aircraft, will launch Apple’s maiden company-owned single brand stores in Mumbai and Delhi. During the trip, he is slated to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as communic
Or

Also Read

CEO Tim Cook may visit India to launch Apple's first store in the country

GST invoices to custom Macs: Apple extends online store benefits to SMEs

Trying to troll Tim Cook, Google Pixel caught using an iPhone to tweet

Exports of Made in India iPhones rise 4 times in FY23, tops $5 bn: Report

Apple saw double-digit revenue growth in India in Sept quarter: Tim Cook

DMRC is lowest bidder for operation, maintenance of Mumbai Metro Line-3

Consumer durable firm Haier aims Rs 10,000 cr turnover in next two years

DVC raises capex by 36% to Rs 2,800 cr in FY24, plans to import coal

Viacom18 completes merger with RIL; allots shares to Bodhi Tree, Paramount

JPMorgan has made deep cuts to metals' business after nickel crisis

Topics : Tim Cook | Apple | Apple iPhones

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 7:52 PM IST

Latest News

View More

MRF second strongest tyre brand in the world: Brand Finance report

Tyres
1 min read

RIL readies $2.4-3 bn Infra Investment Trust for retail warehousing assets

Reliance, Reliance Industries
5 min read

Oldest Indian billionaire, champion of education: Who was Keshub Mahindra?

keshub mahindra
2 min read

Nestle India declares interim dividend of Rs 27/share, fixes record date

Nestle
2 min read

Apple supplier Foxconn to start construction of its Karnataka plant in May

Foxconn
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Vedanta may issue NCDs; parent could raise $1 billion via stake sale

Vedanta
3 min read

Billionaire Shapoor Mistry's SP group weighs $2 billion asset sales: Report

Shapoor Mistry Chairman, SP Group
3 min read

Indian startups move court to stop Google's new in-app billing system

startups, funding, business
2 min read

All you need to know about Amul vs Nandini battle in poll-bound Karnataka

Amul
5 min read

Oldest Indian billionaire, champion of education: Who was Keshub Mahindra?

keshub mahindra
2 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon