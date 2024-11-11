Govt panel pulls up BSNL, DoT for slow pace of asset monetisation

A central government panel of top officials recently pulled up state-owned telecom service provider BSNL and the department of telecommunications (DoT) for their slow pace of asset monetisation, which has resulted in the department significantly missing its targets.

This has jeopardised the overall monetisation plan for the telecom sector, according to government officials and executives in the know.

The monetisation target in the telecom sector had to be revised due to a change in BSNL’s approach towards its mobile phone tower monetisation. It shifted from sales to a lease-based model, officials told Business Standard.

This was pointed out in an