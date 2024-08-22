Green energy push: B C Jindal to invest $2.5 billion for renewable foray

The B C Jindal group, which is active in the steel pipe manufacturing sector, has announced its diversification into renewable energy with an investment plan of $2.5 billion. The group has a presence in the power generation sector through a 1.2 gigawatt (GW) thermal power plant in Angul, Odisha. With the latest investment, it plans to build a portfolio of 5 GW of green energy. The investment plan also includes setting up solar equipment manufacturing.

The group has established a new company, Jindal India Renewable Energy (JIRE), for this purpose. “JIRE aims to generate 5 GW of