close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Green energy to hold a third of REC's loan portfolio by 2030: CMD

The management also said its growing exposure to green energy sector, non-power sectors, such as infrastructure, logistics and irrigation aided its growth plans

Shreya Jai New Delhi
green energy
Premium

REC’s management said the improvement in credit quality and reduction in non-profitable assets led to growth in profits

2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 8:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

REC Limited, one of leading power sector lenders under the aegis of the Ministry of Power, is looking to decarbonise its lending portfolio with more exposure to green energy sectors. The non-banking financial company (NBFC), is looking to increase the share of green energy sectors in its loan portfolio to 30 per cent by 2030, from 6.8 per cent as of now, said Vivek Kumar Dewangan, chairman and managing director, REC Ltd, said. 
REC on Wednesday reported a record high growth in its net profit during FY23. The company posted a profit of Rs 11,055 crore during the 2022-23 financial year.
REC’s management said the improvement in credit quality and reduction in non-profitable assets led to growth in profits. The company’s net worth has also growth by 13 per cent year-on-year to Rs 57,680 crore. 
Or

Also Read

NTPC, Reliance, Adani top green hydrogen plays to bet on, say analysts

We have set a target of 60GW of renewable by 2032: NTPC Green's Bhargava

NTPC, Tata Motors: Analysts bet on renewable energy stocks for long-haul

Torrent Power to buy 1.1 Gw green energy capacity from ReNew Energy: Report

Stocks to Watch: Wipro, Reliance, Ajanta Pharma, Infosys, IRB Infra, REC

No new PSU stake sales in FY24; disinvestment could resume after 2024 polls

Sony aims to expand creations rooted in Indian culture via merger with Zee

Eiko Lifesciences acquires 25.01% stake in Reflux Pharmaceuticals

Coursera expands online learning, certificates, GenAI, hiring solutions

Container Corp Q4 results: Profit rises 7.7% to Rs 279 crore, revenue up 6%

REC Ltd

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : REC Green energy NBFCs

First Published: May 18 2023 | 8:32 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Just 25% consumer, realty firms aware of ESG norms: Deloitte India survey

Deloitte
3 min read
Premium

Green energy to hold a third of REC's loan portfolio by 2030: CMD

green energy
2 min read
Premium

No new PSU stake sales in FY24; disinvestment could resume after 2024 polls

assets
3 min read

Eiko Lifesciences acquires 25.01% stake in Reflux Pharmaceuticals

stake
2 min read

Sony aims to expand creations rooted in Indian culture via merger with Zee

Incidentally, all three channels belong to the Zee network
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

SBI Q4 results: Profit rises 83% YoY to Rs 16,695 crore, beats estimate

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

ITC Q4FY23 net profit rises 21.1%, declares dividend of Rs 9.5/ share

ITC
2 min read

Tata Elxsi Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 26% to Rs 202 cr

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

IndiGo reports net profit of Rs 919.2 crore in Q4FY23, revenue up 76%

Indigo
1 min read

Patriarch Srichand Hinduja's death puts spotlight on $14 bn family feud

Gopichand Hinduja
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon