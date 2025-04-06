GreenLine to raise $275 mn equity to fund green fuel, EV truck push

GreenLine Mobility Solutions, a logistics firm backed by the Essar Group, is raising $275 million in equity from a group of investors, including Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of online stock-trading platform Zerodha, at an undisclosed valuation.

The Mumbai-based firm, which currently operates a fleet of 650 LNG trucks in India, aims to scale up to 10,000 heavy-duty vehicles over the next few years, powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) and electricity. The $1 billion fresh investment reflects GreenLine’s ambition to offer greener logistics alternatives to Indian firms.

“This investment in decarbonising road logistics aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s e-drive initiative,”