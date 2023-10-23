close
Growth in personal loans offering likely to remain muted for Paytm

Sources said the personal loans book may grow in the range of 30 to 40 per cent Y-o-Y on its current base

Paytm Logo
Premium

Paytm Logo

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2023 | 7:40 PM IST
The growth in personal loans for fintech major Paytm may remain muted in the future and not replicate a three-digit year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth that it recorded in the previous years, a person familiar with the matter said.  

Sources said the personal loans book may grow in the range of 30 to 40 per cent Y-o-Y on its current base. 
First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 11:40 PM IST

