Growth in personal loans offering likely to remain muted for Paytm

Paytm disbursed loans worth Rs 5,517 crore in August, average MTU up 20%
Airtel, Jio target Vi's postpaid users with competitive int'l packages
RBI policy: How a repo rate hike/cut impacts your home loans and EMIs
Banks ask RBI to frame policy for silver loans similar to gold metal loans
HDFC Bank disburses Rs 48k crore home loans in Q2, Casa ratio falls
Signature Global buys 26 acre land in Gurugram to build housing project
Adani Ports and SEZ incorporates wholly-owned aircraft leasing unit
The Dunzo story: When quick commerce proved to be a tough nut to crack
SECL leads Coal India subsidiaries in cleanliness and scrap disposal
Strong Q2, healthy prospects: Stock may be pricing in near-term positives