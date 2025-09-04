Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 11:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / GST revamp: Motorcycle may become ₹5,000-15,000 cheaper, says Bajaj Auto

GST revamp: Motorcycle may become ₹5,000-15,000 cheaper, says Bajaj Auto

Rakesh Sharma said there are multiple other drivers of conversion to electric vehicles, including operating economics, convenience, freedom from the monthly fuel budget and improved technology

Rakesh Sharma, executive director, Bajaj Auto
On three-wheelers, where duty has also been reduced to 18 per cent, Sharma said: “The need of last mile mobility is exploding and with the reduction in acquisition costs the paybacks will improve encouraging new entrants.”

Surajeet Das Gupta
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 11:49 PM IST

Bajaj Auto expects motorcycle prices to fall between ₹5,000 and ₹15,000, depending on the model, after the GST Council decided to cut goods and services tax on bikes with engines below 3,500cc to 18 per cent from 28 per cent. The company expects the industry to return to sales levels last seen in 2018–19. 
Speaking to Business Standard, Bajaj Auto Executive Director Rakesh Sharma confirmed the reduction. “The move will certainly boost the industry not only in terms of volumes, but will promote uptrading —-so industry should benefit from growth as well as the quality of growth. With this, we
