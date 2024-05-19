Business Standard
Promoters reluctant to sell Haldiram Snacks despite offers by PEs

Not enthused by reported valuation of Rs 69,138 crore

Photo: Shutterstock

Sharleen DsouzaDev Chatterjee Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 19 2024 | 11:10 PM IST

Promoters are reluctant to sell Haldiram Snacks Foods even as private equity (PE) firms have made non-binding offers to buy the food company.

Top Haldiram officials say the promoters have not sought any offers from the PE players and they are not selling out. “All this news about the promoters selling out is not true,” said a source from Haldiram, asking not to be quoted.
 
According to a source in the PE industry, US-based Blackstone and a consortium led by Bain Capital and Singapore’s Temasek have separately made non-binding offers to buy Haldiram Snacks. But the promoter family is not enthused
First Published: May 19 2024 | 11:10 PM IST

