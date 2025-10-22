Demand rebound to drive Havells' volume and margin recovery from Q3

The September quarter (Q2FY26) performance of consumer electrical and durables major Havells India was broadly in line with Street estimates. While the topline was led by robust growth in the cables, wires, switchgears, and lighting segments, the consumer durables division restricted overall gains. Though brokerages have trimmed earnings estimates after the results, they remain positive on the outlook and expect a better second half of FY26.
Core segments show steady growth
The company posted 5 per cent revenue growth, led by the wires and cables segment, which reported a steady 12.4 per cent rise in Q2FY26 driven by strong demand in power cables. Switchgears grew 8 per cent, while lighting rose 7 per cent, adding to the topline. Although raw material costs increased in the wires and cables division, effective inventory management helped support margins.
The key positive, according to Shalin Choksy and Jignesh Thakur of JM Financial Research, was the 510 basis points year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 110 basis points quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) improvement in EBIT margins to 13.7 per cent, and a similar 540 basis points Y-o-Y and 170 basis points Q-o-Q improvement in contribution margins to 17.7 per cent, owing to elevated copper prices. The company continues to target a 15–16 per cent contribution margin on a normalised level from this segment.
Prabhudas Lilladher Research expects growth momentum to pick up in the solar portfolio and the wires and cables segment, supported by recent capacity expansions. Analysts Praveen Sahay and Shivam Patel of the brokerage believe contribution margins, currently impacted by underutilisation, high fixed overheads, and elevated inventory levels, are expected to stabilise and improve in the coming quarters.
Consumer durables under pressure
The consumer durables segment, particularly Lloyd, remained weak. Lloyd witnessed an 18.2 per cent Y-o-Y decline in Q2FY26 as elevated channel inventory and a weak season weighed on overall performance. The company introduced customer support schemes to assist dealers, which impacted margins. Following the recent GST reduction, these schemes have been withdrawn, and inventory levels are expected to normalise by the end of Q3.
The durables segment saw a 2 per cent Y-o-Y decline due to a mid-single-digit fall in fans and a sharp drop in air coolers. Strong growth in water heaters and small domestic appliances partly cushioned the fall. Margins were lower due to under-absorption of manufacturing overheads at fan plants during the off-season and higher extended producer responsibility (EPR) liability incurred during the quarter. The company expects margin recovery once revenue growth resumes.
Brokerages expect stronger H2
YES Securities continues to have an “add” rating, noting that high channel inventory is being liquidated and normalcy should return from Q4 onwards. Aakash Fadia of the brokerage believes demand will bounce back with improved real estate absorption and positive festive sentiment. The firm continues to value Havells at 50 times earnings, viewing the deterioration in contribution margins as temporary.
Nirmal Bang Research, which maintains a “buy” rating, expects the second half of FY26 to be robust, supported by business-to-business growth, international opportunities, and margin gains through cost efficiency and premiumisation. The brokerage values the company at 50 times September 2027 earnings and believes the multiple is fair, reflecting an estimated 22.5 per cent earnings per share growth over FY25–FY28 and a post-tax return on capital employed of 20.4 per cent in FY27.