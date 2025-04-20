HDFC Bank CD ratio adjustment in FY26 will not be as steep: MD & CEO

HDFC Bank, which has been aggressively bringing down its credit–deposit (CD) ratio over the past year by growing its loan book at a slower pace than the industry average, has indicated that the adjustment in CD ratio will henceforth not be as ‘steep.’

The bank, in FY26, plans to grow its loan book in line with the industry average.

The CD ratio is expected to remain on a downward trajectory and return to pre-merger levels of 85-90 per cent by FY27.

“Our credit-deposit ratio has been brought down from the highs at the time of merger, which was at 110