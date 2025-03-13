HDFC Bank, has put on the block two bad loan portfolios totalling Rs 1,028 crore for sale through Swiss challenge auctions and invited counter bids from entities interested in acquiring the assets. The country’s largest private sector lender,, has put on the block two bad loan portfolios totalling Rs 1,028 crore for sale through Swiss challenge auctions and invited counter bids from entities interested in acquiring the assets.

The bank, in an auction notice, stated that it has put up for sale a non-performing retail portfolio comprising mortgage and home loans, commercial vehicle loans, and agriculture loans worth Rs 478 crore through a Swiss challenge auction and invited counter bids from entities on a 100 per cent upfront cash basis.

Of the Rs 478 crore, Rs 329 crore