Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

HDFC Bank will bring down CD ratio as quickly as possible: CEO Jagadishan

Bank to Prioritise Engagement and Service Over Interest Rates for Deposits

Sashidhar Jagadishan, HDFC
Premium

“We are very cognisant of the risks that are there in the system and instead of being nudged on that, we want to do it ourselves because it makes economic sense to bring it down as quickly as possible,” he added.

Subrata Panda Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2024 | 4:33 PM IST
While HDFC Bank has not received any regulatory directive from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regarding the timeline to reduce its high credit-deposit (CD) ratio, the bank aims to achieve this goal 'as quickly as possible' while maintaining its commitment to profitable growth.

“We have not received any regulatory prescription but at the same time, the thought process is that can we, to the best of our ability, bring it down as quickly as possible and still maintain the objective of profitable growth,” said Sashidhar Jagadishan, managing director and chief executive officer, HDFC Bank,

Also Read

HDFC Bank Q1 result: Net profit up 35% at Rs 16,175 cr, NII at Rs 29,837 cr

HDFC Bank to grow advances slower than its deposits: CEO Jagdishan

HDFC Bank to up loan book slower than deposits, focus on reducing CD ratio

HDFC Bank Q1 preview: Muted loan, deposit growth to hit profit, margin QoQ

Mutual funds bought over Rs 46,000 crore HDFC Bank shares in H1CY24

Topics : HDFC Bank Banking Industry Banking sector Companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2024 | 3:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMicrosoft OutageDonald TrumpLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon