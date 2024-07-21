HDFC Bank will bring down CD ratio as quickly as possible: CEO Jagadishan

While HDFC Bank has not received any regulatory directive from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regarding the timeline to reduce its high credit-deposit (CD) ratio, the bank aims to achieve this goal 'as quickly as possible' while maintaining its commitment to profitable growth.
“We have not received any regulatory prescription but at the same time, the thought process is that can we, to the best of our ability, bring it down as quickly as possible and still maintain the objective of profitable growth,” said Sashidhar Jagadishan, managing director and chief executive officer, HDFC Bank,