Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Hero MotoCorp stake in electric scooter firm Ather Energy capped at 40%

Nikhil Kamath, founder of online stock trading platform Zerodha, who has also taken a stake in Ather, is believed to be willing to bet more in the company. But existing investors are not selling right

ather
Premium

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 11:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The shareholding of Hero MotoCorp has been capped at 40 per cent in the electric scooter company Ather Energy, which the former has already achieved through the recent rights issue of Rs 900 crore. 

Any subsequent increase would require a green signal from the promoters led by Tarun Mehta, who is also the company’s chief executive officer (CEO), it is learnt.
 
The cap has been incorporated in a private agreement signed between the two companies. This allays concerns raised by some stakeholders that Hero MotoCorp, led by Pawan Munjal, whose own foray into electric scooters has not taken off, may increase

Also Read

Hero MotoCorp, Ather Energy partner on interoperable EV charging stations

Ather Energy planning to set up new manufacturing plant to expand capacity

Piaggio Vehicles launches Justin Bieber X Vespa in India at Rs 6.45 lakh

Hero MotoCorp raises stake in Ather Energy, to buy shares worth Rs 140 cr

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

Societe Generale sells Zee Entertainment's shares worth Rs 216 cr

Poaching Row: Nasscom chairperson Nambiar says no impact on industry

Juniper share surge on reports of HP Enterprise closing $13 bn deal

Juniper share surge on reports of HP Enterprise closing $13 bn deal

Samsung profit falls 35% on weak demand as chip weakness persists

Topics : Hero MotoCorp Ather Energy Electric Vehicles IPOs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 11:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayICAI CA Result November 2023Delhi AQIGold-Silver Prices PNB Hikes MCLRBoycott MaldivesBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon