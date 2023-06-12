Hero MotoCorp to open 100 exclusive stores for premium models in FY24

Apart from establishing a product portfolio to “win” in the premium segment, the company will develop a premium brand image and elevate customers’ retail buying experience, it said in an investor presentation on Monday. Currently, Hero MotoCorp’s brand is associated with the commuter segment of two-wheelers.

The company plans to launch a premium motorcycle model (within 150cc-450 cc) in each quarter of 2023-24, its CEO Niranjan Gupta had said last week. Hero has about 9,000 touch points, including 1,000 primary dealerships in India.