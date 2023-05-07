close

Hero's road to recovery hinges on an aggressive launch plan, rural gains

Lower raw material costs aided margin recovery for Hero (and the sector) in Q4

Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
Hero MotoCorp
Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 1:11 PM IST
India’s largest two-wheeler maker by volume, Hero MotoCorp (Hero) posted a better-than-expected operating performance in the March (Q4FY23) quarter. Riding on higher average selling prices which were up 5 per cent year-on-year and volume growth of 7 per cent, the company registered a 12 per cent growth in revenues to Rs 8,306 crore. The company sold 127,000 units in the quarter largely driven by domestic sales which were up 11.6 per cent while exports saw a sharp fall of 57 per cent over the year-ago quarter.
Overall volume growth for peers, Bajaj Auto (Bajaj) and TVS Motor (TVS) was lower (flat to declining) given the sharp fall in exports. While exports of Hero are negligible, the segment accounted for 40 per cent of Bajaj Auto and 21 per cent of TVS volumes in the quarter. Despite weak exports, both companies posted robust sales growth on the back of strong domestic volume growth and higher realisations (premium portfolio, better product mi
Topics : Hero group Hero MotoCorp Companies

First Published: May 07 2023 | 1:22 PM IST

