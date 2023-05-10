High valuations may cap further upside in ABB stock; prospects 'positive'

ABB India beat expectations with net sales up 23 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) posting a strong growth of 52 per cent in the first quarter of the 2023 calendar year or Q1CY23 (the company has year-end on Dec 31). The sales growth came from the electrification and motion segments, where revenues grew 16 per cent and 36 per cent – YoY -- respectively. Process automation also grew by 23 per cent YoY. Robotics was relatively flat at 4 per cent growth.
The operating profit margins (OPM) rose 230 basis points (bps) YoY to 11.8 per cent with better capacity utilisation and favourable mix. Order inflows were up 36 per cent YoY at Rs 3,130 crore, and the order book stood at Rs 7,170 crore, which is up 37 per cent YoY – this is roughly 80 per cent of annual revenue.
The substantial cash balance of Rs 3,940 crore could help target growth via acquisitions. The parent, ABB G
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or
Also Read
Why ABB's good fourth quarter numbers may not boost its share price
Railways on fast track to achieve its 100% electrification target by 2024
Three-wheelers take charge in auto industry's electrification race
Oyo may log positive Ebitda of $50-55 million this FY, says Moody's
Surge in bookings, cost cutting fuel 8-fold surge in IPO-bound OYO's Ebitda
NSE lifts lid on dabba trading, tippers, issues warnings to 24 platforms
Mankind Pharma jumps 32% on stock market debut due to strong demand
Strong fourth quarter perks up Paytm stock; stock jumps nearly 5%
Two Adani group stocks decline by daily limit as MSCI trims weight
Equities rebound on easing recession worries; HDFC twins back in green
A B B
- NSE
- BSE
- 1D
- 5D
- 1M
- 3M
- 6M
- 5Y