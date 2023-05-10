close

High valuations may cap further upside in ABB stock; prospects 'positive'

The company posted better than expected results for the March quarter, and prospects remain strong

Devangshu Datta
ABB India appoints Sanjeev Sharma as MD
Management highlighted that products manufactured in India currently use 30 per cent more energy

4 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 8:01 PM IST
ABB India beat expectations with net sales up 23 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) posting a strong growth of 52 per cent in the first quarter of the 2023 calendar year or Q1CY23 (the company has year-end on Dec 31). The sales growth came from the electrification and motion segments, where revenues grew 16 per cent and 36 per cent – YoY -- respectively. Process automation also grew by 23 per cent YoY. Robotics was relatively flat at 4 per cent growth.
The operating profit margins (OPM) rose 230 basis points (bps) YoY to 11.8 per cent with better capacity utilisation and favourable mix. Order inflows were up 36 per cent YoY at Rs 3,130 crore, and the order book stood at Rs 7,170 crore, which is up 37 per cent YoY – this is roughly 80 per cent of annual revenue.
The substantial cash balance of Rs 3,940 crore could help target growth via acquisitions. The parent, ABB G
First Published: May 10 2023 | 9:17 PM IST

