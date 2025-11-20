Higher demand to help Indian Hotels Company post recovery in H2FY26

The largest listed hospitality chain, Indian Hotels Company or IHCL , had a soft September quarter and H1FY26 due to a higher base, ongoing renovation, higher rainfall and global uncertainties. Brokerages, however, believe that H2 will see strong growth given weddings, room additions and higher seasonal demand.

The stock, which is currently trading at ₹733 a share, has been an underperformer over the past year. It has generated a return of -2.73 per cent during this period as compared to 5–25 per cent returns of other major players.

IHCL’s standalone revenues were up 7 per cent Y-o-Y in H1FY26