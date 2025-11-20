Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 07:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Higher demand to help Indian Hotels Company post recovery in H2FY26

Higher demand to help Indian Hotels Company post recovery in H2FY26

After a muted first half, the hotel major expects double-digit RevPar and revenue growth driven by renovations, room additions and peak-season demand

Tata Group’s hospitality arm and Taj Hotels’ parent company Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday set a target to grow consolidated revenue 2x to Rs 15,000 crore and double the portfolio of hotels to over 700 by 2030.
Despite a weak topline, operating profit was up by 8 per cent Y-o-Y while margins expanded by 170 basis points Y-o-Y to 35 per cent. This was led by continued cost optimisation measures.

Ram Prasad Sahu New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 7:21 PM IST

The largest listed hospitality chain, Indian Hotels Company or IHCL, had a soft September quarter and H1FY26 due to a higher base, ongoing renovation, higher rainfall and global uncertainties. Brokerages, however, believe that H2 will see strong growth given weddings, room additions and higher seasonal demand.
 
The stock, which is currently trading at ₹733 a share, has been an underperformer over the past year. It has generated a return of -2.73 per cent during this period as compared to 5–25 per cent returns of other major players.
 
IHCL’s standalone revenues were up 7 per cent Y-o-Y in H1FY26
