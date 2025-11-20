FIMI pushes for 15% aluminium duty, flags import surge, poor-quality scrap

Federation of Indian Mineral Industries (FIMI) has asked the Ministry of Finance to raise the basic customs duty on primary aluminium and downstream products to 15 per cent, citing a sharp rise in imports and the growing entry of low-quality scrap into India. The(FIMI) has asked the Ministry of Finance to raise the basic customs duty on primary aluminium and downstream products to 15 per cent, citing a sharp rise in imports and the growing entry of low-quality scrap into India.

Another industry body, Aluminium Association of India (AAI), had recently submitted a similar proposal to the Finance Ministry and the Ministry of Mines. In the letter sent to these ministries, AAI had called for imposing 15 per cent duty on all aluminium products and strict Quality Control Orders (QCO) on aluminium scrap import.

Why