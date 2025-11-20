Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 07:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
FIMI pushes for 15% aluminium duty, flags import surge, poor-quality scrap

FIMI pushes for 15% aluminium duty, flags import surge, poor-quality scrap

FIMI has urged the Finance Ministry to raise the basic customs duty on aluminium products to 15 per cent, citing rising imports, poor-quality scrap inflows and the pressure

FIMI said aluminium imports from China, Russia, ASEAN nations and the Middle East have increased to the point where 55 per cent of India’s aluminium demand in FY26 is expected to be met through imports

Saket Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

The Federation of Indian Mineral Industries (FIMI) has asked the Ministry of Finance to raise the basic customs duty on primary aluminium and downstream products to 15 per cent, citing a sharp rise in imports and the growing entry of low-quality scrap into India.
 
Another industry body, Aluminium Association of India (AAI), had recently submitted a similar proposal to the Finance Ministry and the Ministry of Mines. In the letter sent to these ministries, AAI had called for imposing 15 per cent duty on all aluminium products and strict Quality Control Orders (QCO) on aluminium scrap import.
 
