close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Hikal ownership dispute: Kalyani family spar over 1993 agreement

Baba Kalyani's sister Sugandha, husband move court against the Bharat Forge promoter for full ownership of chemical company Hikal; Kalyani points to intervening agreements and statute of limitations

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
Baba Kalyani
Premium

Baba Kalyani

5 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 6:16 PM IST
Follow Us
The Pune-based Kalyani family, owners of Bharat Forge, rarely makes headlines. But the family, led by 74-year-old Baba Kalyani, is now witnessing an intense court battle with the patriarch’s sister Sugandha and her husband Jaidev Hiremath moving the Bombay High Court against Kalyani to
Or

Also Read

Fight over control of Hikal: Hiremath, family move HC against Baba Kalyani

Bharat Forge's subsidiary bags $155.5 mn order to export artillery guns

Bharat Forge dips 7% on weak performance of overseas subsidiaries in Q3

Street concerns over global slowdown weighs on Bharat Forge stock

For UN missions, Bharat Forge rolls out 16 Kalyani M4 vehicles to Army

B2B apparel platform Zyod raises $3.5 mn in seed funding from Lightspeed

Isuzu Motors names Rajesh Mittal as new head of India operations

Tata International appoints Rajeev Singhal as Chief Operating Officer

Havells India partners with Swedish tech startup Blixt Tech AB

Gram Power to ramp up smart meter manufacturing capacity; expects growth

Bharat Forge

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated:

Topics : Bharat Forge | Hikal | Baba Kalyani

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 6:05 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Training helps new employees accomplish goals in one-fifth of time: Report

indian companies
2 min read
Premium

Hikal ownership dispute: Kalyani family spar over 1993 agreement

Baba Kalyani
5 min read

Isuzu Motors names Rajesh Mittal as new head of India operations

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Adventure Utility Vehicle
1 min read

B2B apparel platform Zyod raises $3.5 mn in seed funding from Lightspeed

Fundraising
2 min read

Tata International appoints Rajeev Singhal as Chief Operating Officer

tata, tata group
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Adani Group joint venture in talks for 1st offshore loan since Hindenburg

Adani
2 min read

Sebi to probe Adani offshore deals for possible rule violations: Report

Adani Group, Adani
4 min read
Premium

Indian dating apps swipe right for Bharat as relationship landscape changes

Tata Super app, Tata teleservices, Phone, Apps, Telecom
5 min read

Edtech giant Byju's appoints GE and Vedanta executive Ajay Goel as CFO

Ajay Goel, byju
3 min read

Havells India partners with Swedish tech startup Blixt Tech AB

havells
2 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon