Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Hinduja rejigs consortium to acquire cash-strapped Reliance Capital

New structure will help meet FDI ceiling of 74% for insurance sector

Ashok Hinduja, Chairman of IIHL
Premium

Ashok Hinduja, Chairman of IIHL

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 11:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mauritius-based IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL) has restructured the consortium to acquire Reliance Capital by introducing more four new India-based entities to it -- Cyqure India, Ecopolis Properties, Cyqurex Technologies, and IIHL BFSI Holding.

The new structure will help the group to meet the foreign direct investment (FDI) ceiling of 74 per cent for the insurance sector.

In the new structure, Cyqure India will act as the holding company of Aasia Enterprises and mirror the same shareholders -- Ashok Hinduja, Harsha Hinduja, and Shom Hinduja, who hold the Indian passport.

Besides this, the other two new companies, Cyqurex Technologies and
Topics : Hinduja Group FDI in India insurance plans Reliance Capital

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2024 | 11:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayMet Gala 2024Titan Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon