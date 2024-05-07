Hinduja rejigs consortium to acquire cash-strapped Reliance Capital

Mauritius-based IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL) has restructured the consortium to acquire Reliance Capital by introducing more four new India-based entities to it -- Cyqure India, Ecopolis Properties, Cyqurex Technologies, and IIHL BFSI Holding.

The new structure will help the group to meet the foreign direct investment (FDI) ceiling of 74 per cent for the insurance sector.

In the new structure, Cyqure India will act as the holding company of Aasia Enterprises and mirror the same shareholders -- Ashok Hinduja, Harsha Hinduja, and Shom Hinduja, who hold the Indian passport.

Besides this, the other two new companies, Cyqurex Technologies and