close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Hinduja's offer to infuse Rs 300 cr more in Reliance General Insurance

Group's total bid increases to Rs 10,000 cr, will strengthen its presence in finance services if it wins Reliance Capital race

Dev Chatterjee
Hinduja family
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 2:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Hinduja group has offered to invest an additional Rs 300 crore in Reliance General Insurance, which is a unit of Reliance Capital and requires urgent cash infusion to maintain its solvency levels.
Hinduja-owned IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL), in a second auction on Wednesday, made the highest bid of Rs 9,650 crore for Reliance Capital. Reliance General Insurance had sought Rs 600 crore of urgent fund infusion from lenders in December last year to meet solvency requirements of the insurance regulator, IRDA. The lenders earlier rejected the call for fund infusion from their kitty, passing on the burden for the general insurance firm to the incoming investor.
While Hindujas have offered to invest Rs 300 crore in Reliance Capital, the bid amount of Rs 9,650 crore will go to lenders who had lent Rs 24,000 crore to the bankrupt company. The Committee of Creditors (COC) of Reliance Capital will on Friday hold a meeting where
Or

Also Read

RCap liquidation or negotiation? CoC to meet on Tuesday to take a call

IndusInd Bank gains 5% as Hinduja looks to raise stake to 26% in lender

New tax norm to hurt insurers; stocks attractive for the long run: Analysts

Aditya Birla Group, Nippon Life in talks to merge Indian life insurance JVs

Ashok Leyland appoints Shenu Agarwal as new managing director, CEO

Swiggy partners 'Apna' to create 10K jobs for Instamart this year

VC firm Burda Investments may sue ex-Zilingo CEO Ankiti Bose: Details here

Reliance JV Viacom18 strikes deal with Warner for streaming content: Report

ATC seeks to sell majority a stake, open to 100% sale and exit India

Adani Group aims to raise about $800 mn for financing green energy projects

Topics : Hinduja Group Reliance Insurance IRDA AUM

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 2:06 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

AU Bank's credit card business will break even in FY25: CEO Sanjay Agarwal

Sanjay Agarwal, MD & CEO, AU Bank
6 min read
Premium

Hinduja's offer to infuse Rs 300 cr more in Reliance General Insurance

Hinduja family
3 min read

Swiggy partners 'Apna' to create 10K jobs for Instamart this year

Swiggy
2 min read

VC firm Burda Investments may sue ex-Zilingo CEO Ankiti Bose: Details here

Zilingo
2 min read

Reliance JV Viacom18 strikes deal with Warner for streaming content: Report

Viacom18
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Bajaj Finance Q4 Results: PAT up 30% YoY; dividend declared at Rs 30/share

Bajaj Finance
1 min read

Hinduja lone bidder for RCap in second auction, offers Rs 9,650 cr

Reliance Capital
3 min read

L&T Technology Q4 net profit rises 18.1%, dividend of Rs 30/share declared

Results
1 min read

Days after Apple opens own store in Saket, its premium reseller shuts shop

Apple official retail store in Saket, Delhi
2 min read

SBI Life Q4 Results: Profit rises 15%, new business premiums rose 27%

Correction in SBI Life stock an opportunity for long-term investors
2 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon