Hindujas' RCap purchase hangs fire as deadline looms with payment on hold

The developments came just a day before the July 31 deadline to pay the equity amount

reliance capital
Dev Chatterjee
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 10:56 PM IST

Mauritius-based Hinduja group firm IndusInd International Holdings (IIHL) has informed the administrator of Reliance Capital that it is ready with its equity contribution of Rs 2,750 crore in cash to acquire the bankrupt firm, but it wants certain conditions to be met in accordance with the resolution plan before transferring the amount.

IIHL has also filed an application with the Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), seeking directions for the administrator and the committee of creditors (CoC) to complete all pending activities to close the transaction and not let the lenders invoke the bank

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 10:56 PM IST

