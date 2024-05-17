Business Standard
Hindujas' Reliance Capital buy faces further delay; matter pending in SC

Matter pending in Supreme Court; group firms to pay Rs 9,661 crore to lenders only after all the clearances

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 12:10 AM IST

Mauritius-based IndusInd International Holdings and other Hinduja group entities are expected to make payments worth Rs 9,661 crore for the acquisition of bankrupt Reliance Capital (RCap) only after getting all the legal and regulatory clearances, including from the Supreme Court, thus delaying the closure of the transaction.

A source close to the development said that according to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order dated February 27, the payment for the acquisition was to be made within 90 days from the NCLT’s approval of the resolution plan and after receiving all legal and regulatory clearances.
 
As the matter is still
First Published: May 17 2024 | 12:09 AM IST

