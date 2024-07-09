Honda sales on top gear; gap with Hero reduces to 45,000 units in June

The battle for the top spot seems to be intensifying in the two-wheeler segment, as Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is fast narrowing the gap with Hero MotoCorp in retail sales.

HMSI has managed to claw back market share after hitting a historic low of 18 per cent in May 2023.

Now, the retail market shares of Hero MotoCorp and HMSI are 28.86 per cent and 25.54 per cent, respectively. In May 2023, it stood at 35.54 per cent and 18.05 per cent respectively.

The gap was reduced to only 45,607 units in June, 2024.

According to industry experts, one