Honeywell plans biofuel push for India's aviation, shipping industries

This initiative follows Honeywell's collaboration with AM Green on February 11, aimed at advancing carbon capture and SAF efforts in India

Puja Das New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

One of America's major industrial conglomerates, Honeywell, is exploring ways to advance sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production and decarbonise India's aviation and shipping industries through biofuel supply.
 
It is considering up to 11 pathways for feedstock variability, including solid waste and cooking oil. Additionally, Honeywell plans to license at least one ecofining processing unit and operationalise it in India, said senior executives of Honeywell India.
 
This initiative follows Honeywell's collaboration with AM Green on February 11, aimed at advancing carbon capture and SAF efforts in India.
 
"In terms of biofuels, we believe India has substantial potential after ethanol in the
