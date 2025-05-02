How Bhushan Power & Steel entered the 'dirty dozen' list of defaulters

Nine years ago, on May 3, 2016, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs ordered a probe into the affairs of Bhushan Steel Limited (BSL), Bhushan Steel and Power Limited (BSPL), and 13 other group companies, 12 of which were related to BSPL, while one was related to BSL.

A year later, in June 2017, the Reserve Bank of India named it among 12 large defaulters referred for insolvency under the newly enacted Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. The company, led by promoter Sanjay Singal, had defaulted on loans totalling ₹47,204 crore.

The insolvency proceedings drew interest from major suitors, including Tata Steel