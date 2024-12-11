How Mercedes-Benz retains its crown in India's luxury car segment

In 1954, when India was taking its baby steps as an independent nation, industry tycoon J R D Tata stitched a partnership with Daimler-Benz for 15 years to launch Tata Mercedes-Benz (TMB) trucks. This was the first time the iconic three-pointed star logo debuted on Indian soil. However, the oldest surviving imported Benz car in India has been with the P C Muthu Chettiar family in Chennai since 1914.

By the onset of economic liberalisation beginning 1991, Mercedes-Benz was no stranger to the Indian market. Sought after by film stars, businessmen, politicians, and other wealthy folk, it was a symbol