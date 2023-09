AI used to alter political ads will require prominent disclosure on Google

DGCA gives conditional nod to A-I for simulator training at facilities

India very important for manufacturing in future: Foxconn Chairman Liu

Ford Motor gives raise to 8,000 UAW workers ahead of strike deadline

Choosing to be non-executive HDFC chair my biggest challenge: Deepak Parekh

Micron's global suppliers ready plans to co-locate, ask govt help

How a Kanpur-born Indian-origin CEO Mehrotra is a chip off the old block

Memory chip giant SK Hynix considering setting up packaging plant in India

Construction of Micron's chip factory to begin in 4-6 weeks: Vaishnaw

It is easy to miss the freshly painted two-storey building with large glass windows in Sanand Industrial Estate, a smooth 45-minute drive from Ahmedabad, in Gujarat, hidden as it is

Micron’s Indian-origin CEO, Sanjay Mehrotra (second from left), announced his India plans after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the US

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com