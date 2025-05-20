Focusing on exports over domestic discounts, says Hyundai India COO

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) is currently focusing on boosting exports to its key markets in West Asia and Africa instead of offering deep discounts in the domestic market that is showing signs of stress. This, overall, shows a balanced approach between volume sales and profit, its Chief Operating Officer (COO) Tarun Garg told Business Standard in an interview on Tuesday.

“We have the flexibility that whenever the domestic market is showing signs of stress, instead of going after discounts too much and compromising the quality of sales, we have this lever of exports. So, we have accelerated that lever, increasing