Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

IBC yet to address resolution for insolvencies of group companies

Group insolvency remains an ill-defined area in the IBC. Here's why it needs a clear framework

bankruptcy, IBC
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 11:05 PM IST
The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) has been around for nearly seven years, and in these seven years, it has been amended six times. However, it is yet to address a significant concern: group insolvencies.

While the IBC lags in accommodating the consolidation of resolution processes for group companies, courts have frequently intervened to take up group insolvency matters.
 
The absence of a dedicated provision for group insolvency within the IBC has led to notable cases of judicial consolidation. Among these are the consolidation of 13 Videocon group companies, Lavasa corporation and its subsidiaries, and the procedural consolidation of Srei

Also Read

Govt may clarify prospective clause of IBC exemption for aviation

Centre likely to review IBC Bill only after 2024 general elections

Manufacturing tops insolvency cases, real estate a close second

IBC regime was costing carriers additional $1.3 billion, says Centre

MCA planning new portal to streamline IBC cases, boost transparency

Ashok Vaswani takes charge as Kotak Mahindra Bank MD & CEO from January 1

SJVN gets govt approval to form JVs for 8778 MW hydro, renewable projects

Met winter's record peak power demand of 1,631 MW: Tata Power-DDL

Eicher Motors gets Rs 130 cr tax demand notices, company to challenge

TVS Motor Company posts 25% jump in sales at 301,898 units in Dec

Topics : IBC Bankruptcy Code bankruptcy law Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 10:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveHappy New Year 2024 WishesIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Delhi Air QualityBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon