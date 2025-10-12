Sunday, October 12, 2025 | 11:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / IGL will explore international markets for business expansion: MD Chatiwal

IGL will explore international markets for business expansion: MD Chatiwal

For FY26, we are planning capex of around Rs 2,000 crore which includes around Rs 1,400 crore in the core business and Rs 600 crore for diversification in renewables, CBG

Mr Chatiwal.
premium

MD Kamal Kishore Chatiwal. | File Image

Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 11:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

City gas distribution (CGD) major Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) will pass on the benefits of unified tariff regulation and tax reliefs in domestic piped natural gas (PNG) prices to consumers, said managing director (MD) Kamal Kishore Chatiwal, in an interview with Shubhangi Mathur in Delhi. The company said it has 12 geographical areas (GAs) in India across 32 districts in four states. Edited excerpts:
 
What is IGL’s capital expenditure plan for the current financial year?
 
For FY26, we are planning a capex of around ₹2,000 crore which includes around ₹1,400 crore for core business and ₹600 crore for diversification in
Topics : IGL Indraprastha Gas City gas distribution bidding
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon