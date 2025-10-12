IGL will explore international markets for business expansion: MD Chatiwal

City gas distribution (CGD) major Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) will pass on the benefits of unified tariff regulation and tax reliefs in domestic piped natural gas (PNG) prices to consumers, said managing director (MD) Kamal Kishore Chatiwal, in an interview with Shubhangi Mathur in Delhi. The company said it has 12 geographical areas (GAs) in India across 32 districts in four states. Edited excerpts:

What is IGL’s capital expenditure plan for the current financial year?

For FY26, we are planning a capex of around ₹2,000 crore which includes around ₹1,400 crore for core business and ₹600 crore for diversification in