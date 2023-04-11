IGSS ropes in lead investor in fab play to meet new conditions

Singapore-based IGSS Ventures, a tech investment company, is tweaking its earlier proposal to set up a semiconductor fab plant in India by bringing a major global semiconductor company on board as a lead investor in the consortium.
The decision is in response to advice from the India Semiconductor Mission (which scrutinises such proposals) that it should rope in a large anchor investor if it wants its proposal is to be considered.
The ISM is examining the three applicants who want to set up a fab plant under the government’s $10 billion financial incentive scheme for such plants.
