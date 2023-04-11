close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

IGSS ropes in lead investor in fab play to meet new conditions

The ISM is examining the three applicants who want to set up a fab plant under the government's $10 billion financial incentive scheme for such plants

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
semiconductor
Premium

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 11:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Singapore-based IGSS Ventures, a tech investment company, is tweaking its earlier proposal to set up a semiconductor fab plant in India by bringing a major global semiconductor company on board as a lead investor in the consortium.
The decision is in response to advice from the India Semiconductor Mission (which scrutinises such proposals) that it should rope in a large anchor investor if it wants its proposal is to be considered.
The ISM is examining the three applicants who want to set up a fab plant under the government’s $10 billion financial incentive scheme for such plants.   
Or

Also Read

Vedanta's Q3 net profit falls 42%, announces dividend of Rs 12.5 a share

Vedanta dividend: Decision on fifth payout today; check all details here

Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta group gets shareholder nod to rejig capital

India in talks with 4 semiconductor companies to set up fabs here: Report

Centre wants work on at least one semiconductor facility to start in 2023

Vedanta may issue NCDs; parent could raise $1 billion via stake sale

BHEL-led consortium bags order of 80 sleeper class Vande Bharat trains

Boeing sees airplane deliveries jump on return of the 787 Dreamliner

Tiger Global Management offloads Delhivery's shares for Rs 388 crore

Adani Enterprises Ltd incorporates subsidiary Pelma Collieries for coal

Topics : semiconductor | semiconductor industry | Vedanta

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 5:40 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable launches over 15 products for summer 2023

Mother Dairy
1 min read

Astec LifeSciences launches its R&D centre in Maharashtra's Rabale

Astec LifeSciences
2 min read

PE investments in India decline over 75% in Q1 of CY23, lowest since 2018

private equity, PE, investors, investments, companies, firms, VC
2 min read

Goldman Sachs names new global head of private banking, lending, deposits

Goldman Sachs
1 min read

Lenders of Reliance Capital fix Apr 26 as new date for second auction

Reliance Capital
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Results preview: India Inc likely to report highly profitable Q4

Corporate earnings, profit, earnings, company earnings
4 min read

All you need to know about Amul vs Nandini battle in poll-bound Karnataka

Amul
5 min read

Billionaire Shapoor Mistry's SP group weighs $2 billion asset sales: Report

Shapoor Mistry Chairman, SP Group
3 min read

Indian startups move court to stop Google's new in-app billing system

startups, funding, business
2 min read

Milky way: Beyond Amul vs Nandini, dairy brands that dominate their states

milk
5 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon