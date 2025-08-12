Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 06:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IHCL to continue with acquisition playbook with Clarks Hotels deal

IHCL to expand its midscale portfolio with Clarks Hotels rebrand, Tree of Life growth, and Brij Hospitality tie-up, targeting 700 hotels before 2030 and stronger pan-India presence

Tata Group’s hospitality arm and Taj Hotels’ parent company Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday set a target to grow consolidated revenue 2x to Rs 15,000 crore and double the portfolio of hotels to over 700 by 2030.
Under the Clarks deal, 135 hotels across 110 locations will be rebranded as Ginger, strengthening IHCL’s midscale presence. With 106 hotels currently, Ginger recorded revenue of ₹675 crore in FY25. | File Image

Akshara Srivastava Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 6:27 PM IST

Taj Hotels’ parent and the country’s largest hospitality chain, Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL), will continue its acquisition strategy after taking controlling stakes in ANK Hotels and Pride Hospitality — the operators of Clarks Hotels and Resorts — as it scales up in Indian and overseas markets.
 
Puneet Chhatwal, managing director and chief executive officer of IHCL, which has a market capitalisation of ₹1.06 trillion, said the addition of 135 hotels will take the company’s overall portfolio to more than 550 properties.
 
“IHCL is leading the midscale opportunity, and the potential for growth is nothing less than exponential. India’s hospitality
