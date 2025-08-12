IHCL to continue with acquisition playbook with Clarks Hotels deal

Taj Hotels’ parent and the country’s largest hospitality chain, Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL), will continue its acquisition strategy after taking controlling stakes in ANK Hotels and Pride Hospitality — the operators of Clarks Hotels and Resorts — as it scales up in Indian and overseas markets.

Puneet Chhatwal, managing director and chief executive officer of IHCL, which has a market capitalisation of ₹1.06 trillion, said the addition of 135 hotels will take the company’s overall portfolio to more than 550 properties.

“IHCL is leading the midscale opportunity, and the potential for growth is nothing less than exponential. India’s hospitality