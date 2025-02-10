Business Standard

Monday, February 10, 2025 | 07:46 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Ikea India evaluating quick commerce tie-up to strengthen market presence

Ikea India evaluating quick commerce tie-up to strengthen market presence

The company has already piloted same-day deliveries in the Hyderabad market, and is planning to launch it in other markets it operates in

Susanne Pulverer, CEO & CSO, IKEA India
Premium

Susanne Pulverer, CEO & CSO, IKEA India

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 7:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian arm of Swedish furniture and home furnishing retailer Ikea is evaluating tying up with quick commerce (qcom) firms in the country as a channel to drive growth.
 
"While we have already piloted same-day deliveries, we are trying to understand how quick commerce may be relevant for our segments. We have met quick commerce companies and while we have not reached a decision, we are open to see what the consumer wants and how we can give them that,” Susanne Pulverer, chief executive officer and chief sustainability officer (CEO & CSO) at Ikea India told Business Standard.
 
The company
Topics : IKEA India Furniture luxury home furnishing

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon