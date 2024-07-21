Business Standard
Imports from China, Asean at predatory prices are main concern: Acharya

Even imports from Japan and Korea have been elevated. India is basically a vulnerable ground because our domestic demand is very good, said Jayant Acharya, JMD, JSW Steel

Jayant Acharya, JSW Steel
Jayant Acharya, JSW Steel joint managing director and chief executive officer

Ishita Ayan Dutt
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2024 | 3:43 PM IST

The country’s largest steelmaker by domestic capacity JSW Steel reported a 63.9 per cent year-on-year drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 845 crore in Q1FY25. In an audio interview, JSW Steel joint managing director and chief executive officer Jayant Acharya tells Ishita Ayan Dutt about the positives on the operations side even as low-cost imports played a spoiler. Edited excerpts:

Raw material prices had softened and yet JSW recorded a sharp drop in net profit. What led to the weak performance?

Actually, from an operations perspective, the performance is not weak. We had very

First Published: Jul 21 2024 | 3:35 PM IST

Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
